Who is running for City Council? Find out at the Pikes Peak United Way Meet and Greet

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs election is right around the corner and many still may have questions. The city election is scheduled for April 4th.

To see who and what is on the ballot in Colorado Springs this year. There are a total of 13 candidates up for three at large open seats on the City Council. There are a total of two candidates running for a District 3 City Council seat.

On Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 Pikes Peak United Way will be hosting a city council meet and greet. The event will take place at Pikes Peak United Way from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Why attend? This free event will allow you to get up close and personal with future members of the city council. It is an opportunity for you to ask what their priorities are for the city as a candidate. Will they increase taxes, support the building of more parks, or rally for more public land acquisitions by the city? This is the spot to ask those questions.

