Everything you need to know about the Colorado Springs April Election

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Another election cycle is here, and this time the people of Colorado Springs have quite a ballot ahead of them this April. Ballots will be sent out to registered, active voters beginning Friday, March 10.

April 4th, 2023 residents of Colorado Springs will be voting for the city's 42nd Mayor, an At-Large City Council Position, District 3 City Council position, and TOPS Resolution No. 03-23.

Below is a list of candidates running for the Mayoral Position in April's election in order they will appear on the official ballot. Each candidate's name is linked to the candidate's website where you can find their campaign running issues and what they plan to do as the next Mayor of Colorado Springs.

At-Large City-Council Candidate

District 3 City Council Candidates



Michelle Renee Talarico

Scott Hiller

Ballot Issue

City Council referred a question to the ballot to extend the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales and use tax for 20 years with no increase to the tax.

Resolution No. 03-23

WITHOUT IMPOSING ANY NEW TAX OR INCREASING THE RATE OF ANY EXISTING TAX, SHALL THE EXISTING 0.1% (ONE TENTH OF A CENT) CITY SALES AND USE TAX FOR TRAILS, OPEN SPACE AND PARKS (TOPS) BE EXTENDED FROM ITS CURRENT EXPIRATION OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2045, WITH THE SAME USES FOR OPEN SPACE ACQUISITION AND STEWARDSHIP, AND TRAILS AND PARKS ACQUISITION AND MAINTENANCE, THE ABOVE CONSTITUTING NO CHANGES TO THE PROGRAM EXCEPT ALLOWING FUNDS DEDICATED TO MAINTENANCE OF TRAILS AND OPEN SPACES TO BE USED REGARDLESS OF HOW THE TRAIL OR OPEN SPACE WAS ACQUIRED, AND IN THE OPEN SPACE CATEGORY A MINIMUM OF SEVENTY-FIVE PERCENT (75%) OF FUNDS BE SPENT ON ACQUISITION OF OPEN SPACE, AS A CONTINUATION OF A VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE AND EXCEPTION TO ANY CONSTITUTIONAL, STATUTORY, AND CHARTER REVENUE AND SPENDING LIMITATIONS THAT MAY OTHERWISE APPLY?

____YES

____ NO

The Colorado Springs City Clerk will be sending out the ballot packets to registered, active voters within the City of Colorado Springs boundaries for April 4th's election on March 10th, 2023. Should you not receive your voting ballot by March 17th, contact the City Clerk's Office.

Ballots can be either dropped off at a 24/7 city ballot drop-off box or mailed with the proper postage. The Clerks office does recommend if mailing that you allow for 7 days for your ballot to be returned. All ballots must be returned to the City's Clerk's Officer or a designated drop-off location by 7 PM on election night. Below is a list of drop-off locations across the city of Colorado Springs.

Not a registered voter? You can register to vote here. Are you a Colorado Springs resident currently residing or on active duty outside of the United States? You can find more on how to vote here.

(Main Location) City Clerk's Office City Administration - 30 South Nevada Ave., Suite 101 - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Bear Creek Park, Community Garden - 2002 Creek Crossing - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Black Forest Park-n-Ride - 7503 Black Forest Rd - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Boot Barn Hallat Bourbon Brothers - 13071 Bass Pro Dr. - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Broadmoor Towne Centerat Southgate - 2007 Southgate Rd. - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Charles C. “Chuck” BrownTransportation& Environmental Complex - 3275 Akers Dr. - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Citadel Mall Northside - 750 Citadel Dr. E. - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Colorado Springs Senior Center - 1514 North Hancock Ave. - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Cottonwood Creek Recreational Center - 3920 Dublin Blvd. - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

El Paso County Citizens Service Center - 1675 West Garden of the Gods Rd. - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

El Paso County Downtown- Centennial Hall - 200 South Cascade Ave. - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

El Paso County Fort Carson Branch - 6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525 - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

El Paso County North- Union Town Center Branch - 8830 North Union Blvd. - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

El Paso County Southeast- Powers Branch - 5650 Industrial Pl., Suite 100 - 24/7 Ballot - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

First and Main - New Center Point - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Leon Young Sports Complex - 1335 S. Chelton Rd. - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Pikes Peak Regional Development Center - 2880 International Cir. - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

PPSC (Centennial Campus) - 5675 S. Academy Blvd. - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

PPSC (Rampart Range) - 2070 lnterquest Pkwy. - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

PPLD-East Library - 5550 North Union Blvd. - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

PPLD-Library 21c - 1175 Chapel Hills Dr. - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Calvary - 4285 N. Academy Blvd. - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tiffany Square U-Haul Moving & Storage - 6805 Corporate Dr. - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

UCCS - Kraemer Family Library - 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Vista Grande Baptist Church - 5680 Stetson Hills Blvd. - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wilson Ranch Pool - 2335 Allegheny Dr. - 24/7 Ballot Box - Election Day Hours 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

