Watch live: Procession, memorial service for Arvada Officer Vakoff begins

ARVADA, Colo. — A memorial service for Arvada Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was killed early Sunday morning in the line of duty, will begin shortly.

The procession, which temporarily impacted Highway 7, 120th Street and South Boulder Road during the morning hours, has ended. Many law enforcement agencies participated in the procession and people lined the streets to honor Vakoff.

Multiple departments pay respects during procession for Officer Vakoff

The memorial service is open to the public and expected to begin around 10 a.m. at Flatirons Community Church, 355 W. South Boulder Road in Lafayette.

Stephen Redfearn, president of the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation, said he expects between 3,000 to 5,000 people to attend the service.

The service is organized by the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.

Former Aurora PD chief provides insight on Arvada's loss of Officer Vakoff

Vakoff lived in Arvada and graduated from Ralston Valley High School in 2012. He was a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force where he served with the 96th Bomb Squadron for six years before joining the Arvada Police Department in 2019. He was training to be a SWAT officer.

"Dillon is an example of everything that is good about a police officer," Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said. “This is a tragic loss to this community, to this department, but most significantly to his family and loved ones. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Public lines streets to honor Arvada Officer Dillon Vakoff

Vakoff was shot and killed early Sunday morning while responding to a report of a large family disturbance on the street in Arvada. A 31-year-old suspect has been arrested and faces multiple charges.

The shooting happened after Vakoff and other officers were called to a welfare check for two children at a home near the intersection of W. 51st Avenue and Marshall Street.

Click here to donate to the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation in Vakoff's name.

The loss of Vakoff is the second in just over a year in the Arvada Police Department. In June of 2021, Officer Gordon Beesley, a 19-year veteran with the department was killed along with two others during a shooting in Olde Town Arvada.