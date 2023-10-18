Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park officially closes to cars for the season

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park officially closed to vehicles on Wednesday, though pedestrians and bicyclists can still use the road through November.

The closure begins at Many Parks Curve on the east side of the park. The road is closed at the Colorado River Trailhead on the west side.

Trail Ridge Road has 11 miles above 11,500 feet with few guardrails and no shoulders and therefore, was never designed to stay open all year long. Wintry conditions including drifting snow, high winds and temperatures well below freezing often occur over 10,000.

The road typically reopens in the last week of May, depending on weather. In 2023, it reopened on May 26.

Old Fall River Road, another road in RMNP, closed for the season to vehicles on Oct. 3.

Both of these roads are open to bicycles, hikers and people walking leashed pets until Nov. 30. The trails around the road are not open to bicyclists or pets. The roads will both close on Dec. 1, when bicycles and pets are no longer allowed, but pedestrians, snowshoers and skiers are welcome.