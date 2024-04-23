Three Nights To Attend A Living With Wildfire Town Hall

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Southern Colorado is no stranger to wildfires. We saw the Waldo Canyon fire in 2012 and then the Black Forest fire a year later. The men and women on the front lines of fires like these say you can do things now to protect your home before the next major wildfire happens. On 4/23/24 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department is hosting a wildfire town hall at the Masonic Center.

The CSFD says they’re hoping to educate and prepare folks for wildfires by answering questions from the community. Some topics include: how to be notified about an emergency, what to include in emergency plans, and evacuation information. CSFD will have its wildfire mitigation and operations team at the town hall.

Angela Bird with CSFD tells me this year’s event is different than years past. “Even if you’ve been to one of our meetings in the past, we’re unique this year. We’ve brought some of our agency partners who will be there at the end so you can ask your specific questions. Colorado Springs Utilities, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fire Department, as well as the office of emergency management and peak alerts.”

There are 3 town halls being held this year:



April 23rd at the Masonic Center



May 14th at Heart of the Springs Church



June 25th at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High

All of the events will start at 6:30 p.m. and last until roughly 8:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public. Attendees can get signed up for Peak Alerts and the Wildfire Mitigation Neighborhood Chipping Program if they’re eligible. Attend this meeting for more information on chipping, or visit their website.

