Third Pueblo Police Officer to be released from the hospital Saturday, community invited to honor escort

On March 18, three officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) were injured in a shootout near Bessemer Park.

The shooter was killed in the confrontation, but the situation left the community uneasy.

The three officers were transported to a local hospital.

One officer was released on March 20, only a few days after the incident. The second officer was released on March 24.

PPD has announced that the third officer will be released from the hospital on Saturday, April 12, almost a month after the shooting.

The City of Pueblo and PPD will be hosting an honor escort/welcome home procession for the third officer at 11:30 a.m. near the Police Department (200 S. Main Street).

PPD says community members can park along Alan Hamel Ave. and in the Central Main St. parking garage.

Anyone who arrives before 11:00 a.m. will have access to the Main St. parking garage across from the police department, but cars won't be allowed to park along Main St.

Main St. will be closed at 11:00 a.m. from Alan Hamel Ave. to Abriendo Ave. for the procession.

Public viewing will be available along the route on the east side of Main Street.





