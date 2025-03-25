Another Pueblo Police Officer out of hospital following last week's shootout

PUEBLO — Another Pueblo Police Officer is out of the hospital after a shootout last Tuesday night in the Bessemer neighborhood.

A spokesperson with the Pueblo Police Department tells News5 the officer went home over the weekend. The man accused of shooting the officers, Billy Soto, died when police returned fire.

One officer went home from the hospital last week.

One more officer is still in the hospital in stable condition.

