Neighbors in Bessemer react to Tuesday's officer involved shooting

Both Kathy Marquez and Keith Medina have lived in Pueblo for some time. Both say they were shocked by what occurred Tuesday night.

“I was at home watching TV, listening... All of a sudden I heard about eight or nine shots fired," said Marquez.

“It's a total shock," said Medina. "You would never think you'd see that around here. You know, you see it in different states and... everywhere else, but you never thought you would see it.”

As the scene cleared throughout Wednesday, both Marquez and Medina, who live just blocks from where the shooting happened, struggled to find the words to react.

“I thought in my life I would never think of seeing anything like this," said Medina.

“The crime has changed in this area," said Marquez. “I did watch the police press conference, and I agree with the Police Chief here, the crime has gotten really bad. We need to be something about it.”

The shooting had Pueblo Police and Pueblo School District 70 publicly calling for tougher laws on crime. Within Bessemer, residents like Medina called for peace.

“You just stay positive and just keep our community tight still, you know. And I think what we what we do need, is we need more police presence around here," said Medina.

