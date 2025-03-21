Home of Heroes welcomes home injured officer on Thursday afternoon

PUEBLO — The Home of Heroes welcomed home one of its officers Thursday who was involved in a shooting that injured three police officers including himself and left a suspect dead Tuesday evening.

Thursday, that police captain who has not been publicly identified by police, was greeted with the smiles and waves of the community he serves.

Members of the Pueblo community, local government, and fire department lined Main Street and gave the officer a welcome escort home from the hospital.

Two other officers remain hospitalized, and the suspect killed was identified as Billy Soto, on Wednesday.

