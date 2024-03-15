St. Patrick's Day is the leading holiday for DUI-caused crashes

COLORADO — Sunday is St. Patrick's Day and while there is plenty of fun to be had celebrating the evergreen holiday, the holiday always comes hand in hand with a certain issue.

Drunk driving.

The Colorado State Patrol(CSP) reports that St. Patrick's Day was the busiest holiday for DUI crashes in 2023.

In partnership with the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the CSP wants to encourage people to seek alternate forms of transportation, rather than getting behind the wheel themselves.

In 2023, Colorado State Troopers investigated 1,994 crashes involving impaired drivers on this single holiday.

WATCH: Local law enforcement honored for their DUI enforcement efforts

“Holidays are always a time to gather, many times outside of your home, so it is up to each of us to behave responsibly,” stated Col. Mathew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Luck ran out for dozens of drivers last St. Patrick’s Day. This holiday topped the list for our troopers responding to crashes caused by an intoxicated driver.”

Driving under the influence is dangerous for all parties involved, and can be extremely punitive for offenders.

Some of the consequences can be found below:



Driver's license will be revoked between nine months to two years

Install an ignition interlock device [2yd1749y.r.us-west-2.awstrack.me] in your vehicle or the vehicle you drive,

Pay a $95 license reinstatement fee,

Pay a $25 DUI restoration fee

Provide proof of SR-22 insurance [2yd1749y.r.us-west-2.awstrack.me], and

Enroll in and complete a required alcohol and drug education and treatment course.

Driving under the influence can impair your reaction time and orientation, which is more likely to lead to a crash.

“Sadly, one in every three fatal crashes in Colorado includes a driver that was impaired,” stated Col. Packard. “Even more sad is that this is entirely preventable. Offer to help a friend or loved one get a sober ride. And never get in the car with someone you suspect is impaired. Refuse that ride!”

____

