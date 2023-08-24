Special Olympic athletes competed in the Colorado State Summer Classic

COLORADO SPRINGS — Dozens of Special Olympic athletes stepped up to the plate last weekend for a two-day event called the Colorado State Summer Classic.

Special Olympic athletes from all across Colorado got to play sports such as golf, tennis, cycling, and softball. The athletes spent the past couple of weeks practicing to play in these games.

"We love being in Colorado Springs and our southeast region but we have athletes coming from all across the state here together and it's really the culmination of eight weeks of practice," said Megan Scremin, with Special Olympics Colorado Springs. "They've been competing at a regional level and now here they are competing at the state level."

This past Sunday's softball game was between the Blue Devils and the Bulldogs, which ended in a tie game.

To learn more about these athletes, visit the Special Olympics Website.

____

