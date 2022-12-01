Secretary of State's Office announces recount in District 3 race

COLORADO — A mandatory recount will happen in Colorado’s U.S. House District 3, as ordered by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

Although Adam Frisch conceded to Lauren Boebert on Nov. 18, according to Colorado law, a recount is required because the vote differential is within 0.5%.

The last count from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office show:

Adam Frisch (D) 163,292

Lauren Boebert (R) 163,842

All counties will begin recounting ballots, and all ballots must be counted by Tuesday, Dec. 13.

“The results of the District 3 race reinforce the fact that every vote matters,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “Colorado voters have made their voices heard, and I am ordering this recount in accordance with Colorado law to confirm the will of the voters.”

On Nov. 18, Colorado began the statewide bipartisan Risk-Limiting Audit (RLA) which is a post-election audit that gives a level of confidence that the outcome of an election is correct.

This audit was completed on Nov. 22. The reported winner in all the audited races was confirmed.

Despite the recount, both candidates have stated to their supporters that a recount is unlikely to change the results.

"Past recounts in Colorado have resulted in far fewer being adjusted than anything that could affect the current outcome we're seeing tonight in this race," Boebert said in a video posted to her Twitter account following election night.

"The likelihood of this recount changing more than a handful of votes is very small, very very small," Frisch said in his concession video event posted to Facebook.

Members of the 118th Congress will be sworn in on January 3, 2023.

Below are the Colorado State Statutes that determine whether or not a recount will occur and how it would be paid for.

C.R.S. 1-10.5-101. Recounts required – expenses:

(1)(b) A recount of any election contest shall be held if the difference between the highest number of votes cast in that election contest and the next highest number of votes cast in that election contest is less than or equal to one-half of one percent of the highest vote cast in that election contest. If there is more than one person to be elected in an election contest, a recount shall be held if the difference between the votes cast for the candidate who won the election with the least votes and the candidate who lost the election with the most votes is less than or equal to one-half of one percent of the votes cast for the candidate who won the election with the least votes. A recount shall occur only after the canvass board certifies the original vote count.

(2) Except as provided in section 1-10.5-106, any expenses incurred in conducting a recount in any political subdivision shall be paid by the entity that certified the candidate, ballot question, or ballot issue for the ballot. Members of the canvass board who assist in any recount shall receive the same fees authorized for counting judges in section 1-6-115.

C.R.S. 1-10.5-102. Recounts for congressional, state, and district offices, state ballot questions, and state ballot issues.

(1) If the secretary of state determines that a recount is required for the office of United States senator, representative in congress, any state office or district office of state concern, any state ballot question, or any state ballot issue certified for the ballot by the secretary of state, the secretary of state shall order a complete recount of all the votes cast for that office, state ballot question, or state ballot issue no later than the thirtieth day after the election.

