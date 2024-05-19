Search continues for missing 3-year-old Rocky Ford boy who walked away from home

ROCKY FORD, Colo. — The search continues Sunday for a 3-year-old boy with special needs who went missing in the Otero County town of Rocky Ford early Saturday morning.

Authorities believe Amari Galan, wearing just a diaper, walked away from his home in the 900 block of Washington Street around 4 a.m.

ACTIVATION - Amari Galan is a three-year-old child with special needs. He is approximately 3 ft tall and 30 lbs. Last seen on 5/18/24 at 0400 hours & is believed to have left on foot from his residence near the 900 Block of Washington St in Rocky Ford, CO. If seen call 911. pic.twitter.com/Wzo2U8rdah — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) May 18, 2024

The Otero County Sheriff's Department said crews from multiple agencies searched throughout the night Saturday and into Sunday morning, but were unable to locate the 3-year-old.

They are back in the area Sunday searching on foot and vehicle, using drones and K-9s, the sheriff's department said.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert Saturday for Amari, who is described as a 3-foot-tall Hispanic boy with long black hair.

If the child is seen, the public is asked to call 911 or the Rocky Ford Police Department at 719-254-3344.