Search continues for missing 3-year-old Rocky Ford boy who walked away from home

Posted at 9:34 AM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 11:34:51-04

ROCKY FORD, Colo. — The search continues Sunday for a 3-year-old boy with special needs who went missing in the Otero County town of Rocky Ford early Saturday morning.

Authorities believe Amari Galan, wearing just a diaper, walked away from his home in the 900 block of Washington Street around 4 a.m.

The Otero County Sheriff's Department said crews from multiple agencies searched throughout the night Saturday and into Sunday morning, but were unable to locate the 3-year-old.

They are back in the area Sunday searching on foot and vehicle, using drones and K-9s, the sheriff's department said.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert Saturday for Amari, who is described as a 3-foot-tall Hispanic boy with long black hair.

If the child is seen, the public is asked to call 911 or the Rocky Ford Police Department at 719-254-3344.

