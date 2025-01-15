Safety inspection of Mollie Kathleen Mine complete, cleared to resume operations

CRIPPLE CREEK — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety, the Division of Oil and Public Safety, and the Mine Training and Safety Program concluded their safety inspection of the Mollie Kathleen Mine in December.
In October 2024, mine tour guide Patrick Weier died in an accident at the mine while guiding a tour. More than 20 people were trapped in the mine and were freed late that night after an hours long rescue operation. No other people in the mine were seriously hurt. At the time, it was believed that an equipment malfunction caused the incident. The accident set of a chain of events including a cease-and desist order, which prompted the state investigation.
The inspection looked into the following:
- mine’s ground control
- inspection and training records
- ventilation
- fire prevention and control
- communication systems
- personnel hoisting mechanisms and procedures
- other safety and health requirements
According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, state mining inspectors determined the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine Tour met the provisions of the Regulations for the Mine Safety and Training Program for Tourist Mines, and there is no substantial danger to the community or employees.
The sheriff's office says their investigation determined the incident was caused by operator error due to current mine practices, and investigators have ruled Weier's death accidental.
The cease and desist order has been lifted, and the mine is clear to resume operations for the tourist season of 2025.
