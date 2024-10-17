Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine owners sent a cease and desist letter following a deadly malfunction

CRIPPLE CREEK — According to the Department of Natural Resources, the owners of the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine were sent a cease and desist letter following an inspection by the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (DRMS).

This inspection was conducted after last week's deadly malfunction that killed one and trapped more than 20 people.

WATCH: One dead, more than 20 rescued after equipment malfunction

The letter prohibits the mine from reopening until DRMS' ongoing review of the mine's operation has been completed. You can read the letter for yourself below.

The Department of Natural Resources also says that Colorado tourist mine safety is regulated by the Mine Safety and Training Program within DRMS.

Active mines are regulated through the Federal Mine Safety & Health Administration.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, before last week's incident, DRMS Mine and Safety Training Program reports had found the Mollie Kathleen Mine satisfactory with no observed hazards or violations.

The mine was last inspected on August 29, 2024.

The Mollie Kathleen Mine is the only Colorado tourist mine with a personnel elevator.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, in addition to yearly inspections, mine operators of tourist mines are required to conduct daily inspections.

A record of these inspections is required to be maintained and made available to inspectors upon request.

DRMS provides the log books for these records; however, the records are stored by the individual mine operators.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, Colorado tourist mines overall have an excellent safety record.

The Teller County Sheriff's Department as well as the U.S. Occupational and Safety Health Administration are continuing to investigate this incident.

DRMS's Mine Safety and Training Program will continue to evaluate the facility to make sure it follows the guidelines of the Mine Safety Training Program for Tourist Mines.

The DRMS's Mine Safety and Training Program has agreed to help with any requests for assistance with any of the ongoing investigations.

