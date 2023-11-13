Road closed because of police activity in Fountain

FOUNTAIN — Cross Creek Avenue in Fountain was closed Sunday evening because of police activity.

Fountain Police Tell News5 they are responding to a domestic violence call on Elk River View. This is happening in a neighborhood southeast of the Safeway on Mesa Ridge Parkway.

Cross Creek is closed from the east entrance of Safeway to Park Glen Drive.

An emergency notification was sent to homes in the area around the 8000 block of Elk River View telling people to stay inside and away from doors and windows.

News5 will update this article as new information becomes available.