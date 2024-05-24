Right lane of I-25 North to close for two weeks starting May 29 in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Starting Wednesday, May 29, the right lane and right shoulder of northbound I-25 from Mile Post 101 to 102 will close for two weeks.

The lane closure will allow for the concrete to be replaced in order to improve durability for motorists and eliminate severe bumps within the area.

In the southbound lanes of I-25, nighttime milling and paving will continue from Mile Post 94 to Mile Post 97.5.

Motorists can expect the following traffic impacts:



May 29 - June 12 there will be a single right lane and shoulder closure on I-25 North from Mile Post 101 to Mile Post 102

Sunday - Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., work will be done from Mile Post 94 to Mile Post 97.5

