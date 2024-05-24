Watch Now
Right lane of I-25 North to close for two weeks starting May 29 in Pueblo

KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Posted at 3:00 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 17:00:20-04

PUEBLO — Starting Wednesday, May 29, the right lane and right shoulder of northbound I-25 from Mile Post 101 to 102 will close for two weeks.

The lane closure will allow for the concrete to be replaced in order to improve durability for motorists and eliminate severe bumps within the area.

In the southbound lanes of I-25, nighttime milling and paving will continue from Mile Post 94 to Mile Post 97.5.

Motorists can expect the following traffic impacts:

  • May 29 - June 12 there will be a single right lane and shoulder closure on I-25 North from Mile Post 101 to Mile Post 102
  • Sunday - Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., work will be done from Mile Post 94 to Mile Post 97.5

US 50 Bridge Closure Impacting Travel and Business

Drivers looking to travel over the bridge at Blue Mesa Reservoir will have to seek an alternative route. The bridge, which spans the Gunnison River, is closed where Highway 50 meets Highway 92 to milepost 138.

U.S. 50 bridge closure impacts businesses as well as travel

