Return to Nature Funeral Home owner now being held in the El Paso County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY — Carie Hallford, one of the owner's of the Return to Nature Funeral Home, is now being held at the El Paso County Jail, according to online records. The funeral home was the center of an investigation after 190 bodies were founded improperly stored.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Hallford arrived at the jail Tuesday afternoon, and was processed into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Hallford and her husband, Jon Hallford, were arrested in Oklahoma earlier this month. News5 has reached out to the Muskogee County Jail to see if Jon Hallford is still an inmate there.

After the two were arrested, News5's Eleanor Sheahan spoke with families who were victims of the funeral home.

If you have been impacted by the Return to Nature Funeral Home, the FBI has recommended grief counseling.

The Hallford's are facing multiple the below charges:



abuse of a corpse

fraud

money laundering

