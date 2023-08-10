Pueblo's Sunset Park Elementary reopens its doors on Thursday

PUEBLO — The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Pueblo's Sunset Park Elementary (the same campus, with new buildings at 110 University Cir, Pueblo, CO 81005) on Thursday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. This reopening follows the reconstruction of the school's infrastructure.

This is part of District 60's plan to construct five new schools by the fall of this year. Voters approved a $218-million bond in 2019 to pay for the new schools.

The other four schools include Centennial High School, East High School, Franklin School of Innovation, and a new school where the former Heroes Academy used to stand.

Sunset Park Elementary will have its first open house since reopening on Monday from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

