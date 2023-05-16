A new look and new legacy for one of Pueblo's oldest high schools

PUEBLO, CO — One of Pueblo's oldest high schools started a new legacy Monday.

A ribbon cutting was held at Pueblo East High School as this is the first new high school building in Pueblo in about 50 years, according to Pueblo School District 60.

The new building will be located at 1521 Constitution Rd. just west of the current facility.

“We could never have arrived at this moment without the collaborative spirit that defines District 60 as well as the Pueblo community,” said Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso. “Through a dedicated effort that included stakeholder meetings, planning sessions, town hall forums and hours of discussion, we arrived at a historic $218 million bond package that, gratefully, passed by a strong margin as the community concurred with the District that a new chapter in educational facilities was ready to be written.”

The school cost more than $74 million to build and was made possible because of a bond measure approved in 2019.The new school building includes a state-of-the-art auditorium, more study spaces, and a bigger gym.

"Mostly the club space up there I think that is so much fun and I like how there are so many different spaces for kids to hang out and like study and do their homework and stuff like that," said Ysabelle Rosales, a student at Pueblo East High School.

The ribbon cutting ceremony included the presentation of the colors by JROTC Cadets from the Eagle Empire and performances by the East cheer and dance teams. Instrumental musicians also performed, and the National Anthem was sung by Les Jongleurs.

As the doors to the new building opened, attendees were allowed to explore the new building, and they also received a gift bag to mark the historic day. Students at Pueblo East were there to talk about the new structure and answer questions. Culinary students at Pueblo East prepared a hot dog lunch.

The school will be open for students by next school year. Pueblo East is one of five new schools to be built because of the 2019 bond measure.

