Pueblo's oldest high school opens new building and new chapter on Monday

PUEBLO, COLORADO — Pueblo's oldest high school has a new building. A ribbon cutting was held Monday to celebrate the opening of the new Pueblo Centennial High School.

The project cost more than $70 million and was paid for with money generated by a voter-approved bond measure. The school's amenities include a new gym, a medical education area, and a construction zone space.

"Having a new modern school is definitely going to be a lot better because then we can bring stuff from the old school over here and just the tradition and all of that and its definitely going to be a lot better because it is just a newer building," said Isaiah Ortiz, a student at Pueblo Centennial High School.

Pueblo Centennial is one of five new schools to be built with this bond money. All the new schools are expected to be open at or around the beginning of the upcoming school year.

Pueblo East High School held a ribbon cutting for their new building last week.

