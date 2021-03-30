Menu

Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Ground breaks for 1 of 5 new schools in Pueblo's District 60

items.[0].image.alt
Natalie Chuck
Speakers thank the people of Pueblo for passing the #BuildD60 $218 million bond in 2019.
The Ballot Issue 4A was the first bond passed by the people of Pueblo in 40 years
Posted at 4:58 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 20:05:40-04

PUEBLO — A historic moment in Pueblo, as groundbreaking begins on the new Centennial High School building.

“The foundation of Centennial High School is the spirit that started in 1873!” said Centennial Principal David Craddock. The current Centennial Building was built in 1970s.

"Tradition" was a big theme at the event, a sentiment that Sophomore Ashley Sandoval is very familiar with.

“I have family that actually went here, my mom graduated from here and so did some of my aunts and uncles," said Sandoval. She will be part of the first ever graduating class at the new building when it opens in 2023.

Two years ago, new schools in District 60 seemed almost impossible.

The projects are made possible thanks to the $218 million dollar bond voted on and passed by the public back in 2019, after an assessment raised concerns about the status of schools in District 60. Many facilities were in need of costly repairs and being considered for closure or consolidation.

Now, Five new schools are in the process of being built in District 60: Centennial High School, East High School, Sunset Park Elementary School, Franklin School of Innovation, and a new school where the former Heroes Academy used to stand.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community