Ground breaks for 1 of 5 new schools in Pueblo's District 60

PUEBLO — A historic moment in Pueblo, as groundbreaking begins on the new Centennial High School building.

“The foundation of Centennial High School is the spirit that started in 1873!” said Centennial Principal David Craddock. The current Centennial Building was built in 1970s.

"Tradition" was a big theme at the event, a sentiment that Sophomore Ashley Sandoval is very familiar with.

“I have family that actually went here, my mom graduated from here and so did some of my aunts and uncles," said Sandoval. She will be part of the first ever graduating class at the new building when it opens in 2023.

HAPPENING NOW: The Ground Breaking for a new Centennial High School, almost 2 years after discussions of closures and concerns about the buildings in District 60. The project is being made possible through the $218 million bond voted on/passed by the people of Pueblo. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/FJlgdqJPwW — Natalie Chuck KOAA (@NatalieChuck) March 30, 2021

Two years ago, new schools in District 60 seemed almost impossible.

The projects are made possible thanks to the $218 million dollar bond voted on and passed by the public back in 2019, after an assessment raised concerns about the status of schools in District 60. Many facilities were in need of costly repairs and being considered for closure or consolidation.

Now, Five new schools are in the process of being built in District 60: Centennial High School, East High School, Sunset Park Elementary School, Franklin School of Innovation, and a new school where the former Heroes Academy used to stand.

