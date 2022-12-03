Pueblo's DOTS Program gets a boost in funding

PUEBLO, CO — An important service in Pueblo is getting a boost in funding. The Pueblo Fire Department's Directing Others To Services program, or DOTS, is receiving a little over $8,000 from Pueblo Triple Aim.

These funds will go towards buying more medical equipment for its patients. The program is also receiving money from Colorado Health to hire one more person for the program.

DOTS helps out people who call 9-1-1 frequently and directs them to other services to avoid going to the emergency room if it isn't necessary.

"Most importantly, it gets people to have a better quality of life by getting continuity in care in the way they are suppose to get it rather than just going to the emergency room for a quick fix," said Chief Barb Huber with the Pueblo Fire Department.

Pueblo Fire says that between 2016 and now, unnecessary emergency medical service usage among its patients has dropped 50%.

