Pueblo's Chili and Salsa Showdown brings the heat ahead of Chili Fest

PUEBLO — The Chili and Salsa Showdown in Pueblo took place Thursday afternoon at the Pueblo Convention Center.

Cooks from around the area put their recipes to the test with the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival just around the corner.

More than 80 cooks from around Pueblo took part with prizes being awarded to the following categories:



best green chili

best red chili

best salsa

"Just camaraderie's, making our Chile famous, we strive for all these years so that's what it means to us so we can showcase our product," said Robert Romero with Romero's Cafe.

News5's Meteorologist Alex O'Brien was in Pueblo judging all the chili and salsa Thursday.

The Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival starts Friday at 3 p.m. and goes through Sunday.

____

