Pueblo West Fire District responding to residential fire Monday night

PUEBLO WEST, CO — Around 5:15 p.m., the Pueblo West Fire Department was on scene of a structure fire in southeast Pueblo West.

While smoke is visible, the department reported that there is no harm to the surrounding area.

Our crews are on scene at a structure fire in southeast Pueblo West. It’s sending smoke plumes into the air, but there is no harm to the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/mEjvbZqm5n — Pueblo West Fire (@PuebloWestFire) November 22, 2022

At this time crews have not informed us if anyone was injured during this fire or what the cause of the fire was.

This is a developing story and News5 will continue to update this story as details come in.

____

