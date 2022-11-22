Watch Now
Pueblo West Fire District responding to residential fire Monday night

The Pueblo West Fire Department is on scene of a structure fire in southeast Pueblo West.
Posted at 5:44 PM, Nov 21, 2022
PUEBLO WEST, CO — Around 5:15 p.m., the Pueblo West Fire Department was on scene of a structure fire in southeast Pueblo West.

While smoke is visible, the department reported that there is no harm to the surrounding area.

At this time crews have not informed us if anyone was injured during this fire or what the cause of the fire was.

This is a developing story and News5 will continue to update this story as details come in.
