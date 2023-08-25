Watch Now
Pueblo D60 unveils new school, replacing Heroes Academy

This school takes the place of Heroes Academy, which was demolished in 2020.
Posted at 7:21 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 21:21:21-04

A much-needed school in Pueblo is now open.

A ribbon cutting was held today for the new Nettie Freed K-8 Expeditionary School on the north side of the city.

This school replaces Heroes Academy which was demolished in 2020. The new school was built thanks to a voter-approved bond measure from 2019.

"I've heard from lots of people who are in the neighborhood, are very excited, to have a school of any kind back here where there have been one for so long especially to have another middle school option for students," said Nocolas Roberts, Principal.

The school cost a little over $30 million and took about two years to build. Freed is one of five new schools to be built from the bond measure.
