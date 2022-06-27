Protestors gather at Colorado Springs City Hall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Several people gathered around Colorado Springs City Hall Saturday night as part of an abortion rights protest.

The event was organized on Facebook by the Women's March organization. Many demonstrators brought signs and chanted slogans in support of abortion rights. The rally came in response to Friday's ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn Roe v. Wade.

