Protestors gather at Colorado Springs City Hall

A crowd of protesters gathered at Colorado Springs City Hall Saturday to voice opposition the overturning of Roe v Wade
Posted at 9:07 PM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 23:07:28-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Several people gathered around Colorado Springs City Hall Saturday night as part of an abortion rights protest.

The event was organized on Facebook by the Women's March organization. Many demonstrators brought signs and chanted slogans in support of abortion rights. The rally came in response to Friday's ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn Roe v. Wade.
