President Biden expected to visit Pueblo later this month

PUEBLO — Sources tell News5 that President Joe Biden is planning to visit Pueblo later this month. They say that Biden will be in the Steel City on Tues. Nov. 28.

The president was planning on visiting Pueblo last month, but had to cancel due to national security meetings.

Last month, Pueblo County Commissioner Daneya Esgar told News5 she hoped that the president's visit would talk about jobs in the Steel City.

"One of the big things we always want to talk about is infrastructure, and jobs, really making sure that we are able to build a robust economy here in towns like Pueblo," said Esgar back in October.

During this visit, President Biden was expected to tour the CS WIND manufacturing plant in Pueblo.

