President Joe Biden expected to be in Pueblo on Monday

PUEBLO — President Biden will be making a visit to Colorado on Monday, according to the White House.

Pueblo County Commissioner Daneya Esgar says she has heard that the visit will be in Pueblo, however, this has not been confirmed yet by the White House. News5 does know that Biden will be in the state next week.

At this time, it is unclear where Biden will be going, or what his visit will entail. However, Esgar says she hopes the potential visit talks about jobs in the Steel City.

"One of the big things we always want to talk about is infrastructure, and jobs, really making sure that we are able to build a robust economy here in towns like pueblo," said Esgar.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more about where Biden will be visiting, and what the visit will be about.

