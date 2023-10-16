President Joe Biden to visit Pueblo to talk renewable energy and jobs

PUEBLO — President Joe Biden is expected to visit Pueblo on Monday as part of his Investing in America tour. He will be in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District to talk about the Inflation Reduction Act and investing in clean energy while creating more jobs in Pueblo.

News5 spoke with one Pueblo resident and her son who say they're excited about the attention their town is getting from the Oval Office and want him to share a message of unity.

"One of the big things we always want to talk about is infrastructure, and jobs, really making sure that we are able to build a robust economy here in towns like Pueblo," said Pueblo County Commissioner Daneya Esgar.

Pueblo has not seen a visit from a sitting President since 2012 when Barack Obama was on the campaign trail.

We'll have full coverage for you on Monday for President Biden's visit and his remarks to the community.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download, and start watching.