PPLD Board of Trustees to consider renewing Rockrimmon Library lease

COLORADO SPRINGS — After a vote to close the Rockrimmon Library, the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) Board of Trustees is set to consider renewing the facility's lease during Wednesday's meeting.

Covering Colorado PPLD Board of Trustees votes to not renew lease for Rockrimmon Library Aidan Hulting

According to the meeting's agenda, the board will vote whether to renew the lease for one year, by either using the October 16 lease agreement or by entering a new one. The lease would be paid by the district.

This change comes after the board voted to close the library without much public input, and the community rallied to keep it open, raising money to offer the city to supplement its funding.

WATCH: Community members gather to protest the closing of Rockrimmon Library

___





CPW Hunting Coyote after it Attacks 4-year-old Girl A 4-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote on Thanksgiving Day, in northern Colorado Springs near Monument Creek and I-25. A 4-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote in north Colorado Springs on Thanksgiving

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.