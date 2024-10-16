Discussions on the future of libraries in Colorado Springs happening Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The future of some libraries in Colorado Springs is a topic of discussion set for the Board of Trustees on Wednesday.

In a meeting earlier in October the board met to begin to decide on the future of the Rockrimmon and Ruth Holley branches.

The board is considering the following this evening:



Closing the Rockrimmon and Ruth Holley Library Branches

Asking voters to increase funding to keep both but move the Ruth Holley Branch closer to Powers Boulevard

Ask voters to increase funding to keep both open and add a new location on Powers Boulevard

