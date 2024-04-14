Police: South Dakota homicide suspect takes his own life in Colorado during high-speed pursuit

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A South Dakota man wanted on homicide charges took his own life in northern Colorado after eluding multiple law enforcement agencies during a high-speed chase through multiple states Saturday morning, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

The armed suspect, whose identity has not been released, shot himself inside his truck after Larimer County deputies successfully performed a PIT maneuver on Interstate 25 just south of the Wellington exit around 2 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Earlier, the man led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase from South Dakota to Wyoming and into Colorado, shooting at pursuing officers at times, according to the news release. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect was wanted for a recent homicide and domestic violence case in South Dakota.

Deputies responded to a report of a homicide around 9:45 p.m. Friday at a home on U.S. Highway 16 west of Custer in far western South Dakota. They found a man dead there, while a woman who was assaulted in the incident drove herself to a hospital, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said in a news release.

“This was an extremely dangerous situation involving an armed suspect with a disturbing disregard for public safety,” said LCSO Lt. Troy Badberg in the news release. “Dispatchers, investigators, and peace officers across multiple states worked together quickly and did everything they could to prevent harm to innocent people.”

Southbound I-25 was closed at the Wellington exit for approximately five hours while investigators processed the scene.

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado State Patrol were all involved during this incident.

Anybody with information about the incident, who hasn’t already spoken with law enforcement, may contact LCSO Investigator Tyler Thomas at 970-498-5167.