Photographers capture Colorado cold snap in amazing images

The frozen tundra many of us woke up to Saturday morning in Colorado was perfectly captured by photographers across the state.
Here are some of the best photos of the big freeze captured in our Facebook photography group, 'Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos'.
A chilly morning at-8 in Elizabeth.
Eric Alexander
Just a wee bit chilly in the Mile High City ❄️🏙️🥶
Jasmine Pourpak
Frigid morning, -8 F, brings ice fishing hobbyist to Cherry Creek State Park - 1-13-2024.
Ammar Gabir
Red Rocks sunrise.
Robert Brown
-20 degree morning!
Views From The Farm
Stay warm today, -6 and -30 windchill right now in Harlan, picture my camp and igloo kitchen at second creek near Winter Park, Colorado, CMC winter camping trip, it was -15 that morning, the coldest I have ever camped overnight .
Mike Whiteley
Cool sundog in the parking lot!
Danielle Nicole Wagoner
Frosty morning in most parts of Colorado. Stay warm and safe. Stairs at Manitou Springs.
Leo Joak Tarrazo
Drama of Colorado's windy winter weather up on Red Mountain pass near Ouray. Pic taken 1.13.24.
Gary Ratcliff
This picture captures the intensity of skijoring at the competition this weekend in Ridgway. Towing a skier or snowboarder as fast as possible to the finish line.
Gary Ratcliff
A fast approaching storm as seen from Twin Lakes in Colorado. Within literal minutes this system forced us to retreat and call it a day. Weather in the high country is always unpredictable.
Jae Jarratt
Garden of the Gods after a fresh snow.
Robert Massey Photography
