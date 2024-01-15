Photographers capture Colorado cold snap in amazing images

The frozen tundra many of us woke up to Saturday morning in Colorado was perfectly captured by photographers across the state.

Here are some of the best photos of the big freeze captured in our Facebook photography group, 'Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos'.

Eric Alexander

A chilly morning at-8 in Elizabeth. Eric Alexander

Just a wee bit chilly in the Mile High City ❄️🏙️🥶 Jasmine Pourpak

Ammar Gabir

Frigid morning, -8 F, brings ice fishing hobbyist to Cherry Creek State Park - 1-13-2024. Ammar Gabir

Robert Brown

Red Rocks sunrise. Robert Brown

Views From The Farm Hereford, Colorado

-20 degree morning! Views From The Farm

Mike Whiteley

Stay warm today, -6 and -30 windchill right now in Harlan, picture my camp and igloo kitchen at second creek near Winter Park, Colorado, CMC winter camping trip, it was -15 that morning, the coldest I have ever camped overnight . Mike Whiteley

Danielle Nicole Wagoner

Cool sundog in the parking lot! Danielle Nicole Wagoner

Leo Joak Tarrazo

Frosty morning in most parts of Colorado. Stay warm and safe. Stairs at Manitou Springs. Leo Joak Tarrazo

Gary Ratcliff

Drama of Colorado's windy winter weather up on Red Mountain pass near Ouray. Pic taken 1.13.24. Gary Ratcliff

Gary Ratcliff

This picture captures the intensity of skijoring at the competition this weekend in Ridgway. Towing a skier or snowboarder as fast as possible to the finish line. Gary Ratcliff

Jae Jarratt

A fast approaching storm as seen from Twin Lakes in Colorado. Within literal minutes this system forced us to retreat and call it a day. Weather in the high country is always unpredictable. Jae Jarratt

Robert Massey Photography

Garden of the Gods after a fresh snow. Robert Massey Photography

Have a photo you want to share with us? Check out our News5 Viewer Gallery Here!