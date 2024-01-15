Watch Now
Photographers capture Colorado cold snap in amazing images

How can it possibly be warmer at high-altitude than it is in town? The meteorological explanation for this is a phenomenon called cold air damming.
Posted at 7:48 AM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 09:48:18-05

The frozen tundra many of us woke up to Saturday morning in Colorado was perfectly captured by photographers across the state.

Here are some of the best photos of the big freeze captured in our Facebook photography group, 'Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos'.

A chilly morning at-8 in Elizabeth.
Eric Alexander

Just a wee bit chilly in the Mile High City ❄️🏙️🥶
Jasmine Pourpak

Frigid morning, -8 F, brings ice fishing hobbyist to Cherry Creek State Park - 1-13-2024.
Ammar Gabir

Red Rocks sunrise.
Robert Brown

Hereford, Colorado
-20 degree morning!
Views From The Farm

Stay warm today, -6 and -30 windchill right now in Harlan, picture my camp and igloo kitchen at second creek near Winter Park, Colorado, CMC winter camping trip, it was -15 that morning, the coldest I have ever camped overnight .
Mike Whiteley

Cool sundog in the parking lot!
Danielle Nicole Wagoner

Frosty morning in most parts of Colorado. Stay warm and safe. Stairs at Manitou Springs.
Leo Joak Tarrazo

Drama of Colorado's windy winter weather up on Red Mountain pass near Ouray. Pic taken 1.13.24.
Gary Ratcliff

This picture captures the intensity of skijoring at the competition this weekend in Ridgway. Towing a skier or snowboarder as fast as possible to the finish line.
Gary Ratcliff

A fast approaching storm as seen from Twin Lakes in Colorado. Within literal minutes this system forced us to retreat and call it a day. Weather in the high country is always unpredictable.
Jae Jarratt

Garden of the Gods after a fresh snow.
Robert Massey Photography

