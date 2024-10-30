New numbers show McDonald's visits are down nationwide amid E. coli outbreak

SOUTHERN COLORADO — New numbers show visits to McDonald's went down 10% nationwide last week and 33% in Colorado, according to placer.ai, a company that tracks foot traffic to restaurants and retailers.

This comes after an E. coli outbreak sickened people around the nation and killed one person in western Colorado.

The outbreak is linked to the Taylor Farms food distributor facility in Colorado Springs.

On Sunday, McDonald's officials said all the contaminated products related to the outbreak have been taken out of the supply chain and restaurants.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture said the company's beef patties, which are used for the Quarter Pounder, have tested negative for E. coli.

McDonald's says it will start selling the Quarter Pounders again in all of its restaurants this week.

