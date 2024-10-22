Severe E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders in Colorado

COLORADO — The Centers for Disease Control, (CDC) has issued a Food Safety Alert regarding E. coli infections in Colorado linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders.

According to the CDC, McDonald's has removed suspect ingredients temporarily. They also say 49 people from 10 states have gotten sick from the same strain of E. coli, 27 of them being from Colorado.

The CDC says 10 people have been hospitalized, and an older person in Colorado has died. They also say one child has been hospitalized with complications of hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) which is a serious kidney problem.

According to the CDC, everyone they interviewed reported eating McDonald's before their illness started. They say most of those people reported eating a Quarter Pounder.

While the specific ingredient linked to the illness has not been identified, the CDC says investigators are focused on slivered onions and beef patties as potential ingredients.

McDonald's has informed the CDC that they have removed these from Quarter Pounders in affected states, including Colorado, while the investigation happens. Because of this, Quarter Pounders may be temporarily unavailable.

If you have severe symptoms of E. coli infection after eating a Quarter Pounder, you are asked to seek health care and tell your provider.

According to the CDC, most infected people will experience the following:



stomach cramps

diarrhea (often bloody)

vomiting

The CDC says the symptoms usually start three or four days after consumption, and most people recover after five to seven days.

McDonald's released the following statement regarding this incident:

"Across the McDonald’s System, serving customers safely in every single restaurant, each and every day, is our top priority and something we’ll never compromise on."



"It is why we are taking swift and decisive action following an E. Coli outbreak in certain states. The initial findings from the investigation indicate that a subset of illnesses may be linked to slivered onions used in the Quarter Pounder and sourced by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers. As a result, and in line with our safety protocols, all local restaurants have been instructed to remove this product from their supply and we have paused the distribution of all slivered onions in the impacted area."



"Out of an abundance of caution, we are also temporarily removing the Quarter Pounder from restaurants in the impacted area, including Colorado, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming, as well as portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. We take food safety extremely seriously and it’s the right thing to do. Impacted restaurants are receiving a stock recovery notice today and should reach out to their field supply chain manager or distribution center with any questions."



"We are working in close partnership with our suppliers to replenish supply for the Quarter Pounder in the coming weeks (timing will vary by local market). In the meantime, all other menu items, including other beef products (including the Cheeseburger, Hamburger, Big Mac, McDouble and the Double Cheeseburger) are unaffected and available. We will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and are committed to providing timely updates as we restore our full menu." McDonald's North America Chief Supply Chain Officer Cesar Piña

For more information about this outbreak, visit the CDC's website. For more information about E. coli, click here.

If you have any questions about cases in the state, you are asked to call the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) at (303)692-2000.

News5 reached out to McDonald's Corporate Media team to learn more about what restaurants may have been involved and are awaiting a response.

