No E. Coli was found in McDonald's beef says Colorado Dept. of Agriculture

COLORADO — This weekend, McDonald's received a report that the Colorado Department of Agriculture had completed testing samples of Quarter Pounder beef patties from restaurants in the area.

No detection of E. coli was found in the samples.

Based on this data as well as data overlaying the CDC's Epidemiological data with McDonald's Supply Chain traceback, McDonald's Quarter Pounders have been ruled out as the source of this outbreak.

During this incident, McDonald's had stopped distributing Quarter Pounders altogether. Based on the latest information, they are now asking for beef suppliers to produce a fresh supply of patties for the affected areas.

Quarter Pounders will once again be served in the upcoming week.

According to McDonald's, the 900 restaurants that received the slivered onions from Taylor's Farm Colorado will continue to sell Quarter Pounders without the onions.

The FDA will continue to investigate into Taylor's Farm Colorado Springs.

As of October 22, Taylor's Farm Colorado has been removed from McDonald's supply chain indefinitely.

___





"How Do You Stop It?" Windows At Pueblo Business Continually Shot Out Business owners in Pueblo are concerned about recent vandalism Downtown. They say several shops along North Santa Fe Avenue have had their windows broken including The Great Divide Ski, Bike, and Hike. Windows at Pueblo business shot out and shattered for the third time this month

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.