New direct service to Baltimore Washington International from Colorado Springs began Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new direct flight to the East Coast is now available from the Colorado Springs Airport (COS).

On Tuesday, a direct flight with service to Baltimore Washington International (BWI) began with Southwest from COS.

🥳 COS ➡️ BWI has officially begun!



🎉 We celebrated the inaugural flight to @BWI_Airport with our community partners and @SouthwestAir today! pic.twitter.com/y5Ns0PTwST — Colorado Springs Airport (@COSAirport) June 4, 2024

The Southwest flight is just another of the many direct routes being added to COS over the past year. See other direct routes below:



The COS Airport says that more airlines are expected as the city continues to grow. According to the airport, 2023 was a record year with numbers expected to rise in 2024.

Among new things at the COS Airport is a recent parking program launched for long-term travelers. ParkCOS offers long-term parking for four different memberships.

