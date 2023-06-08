Sun Country Airlines opens new direct route to Minneapolis-St. Paul at Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Sun Country Airlines is the newest airline to provide Colorado Springs Airport passengers with a new summer travel option.

The Minneapolis-based airline, which brands itself as a low-cost airline will offer nonstop service between Colorado Springs and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The first departure is set for today at 6:20 p.m. in a Boeing 737 plane with 183 seats en route to the Twin Cities and it will run through Nov. 26.

The flight is the latest in a list of new or renewed nonstop routes taking flight from Colorado Spring Airport:



Avelo Airlines now has flights to Hollywood Burbank Airport

Delta opened new flights to Minneapolis/St. Paul

Delta Air revamped flights to Atlanta

Southwest Airlines will fly nonstop to Long Beach starting July 11

Learn more here.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.