Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Sun Country Airlines opens new direct route to Minneapolis-St. Paul at Colorado Springs Airport

Sun Country Airlines is the newest Airline to provide Colorado Springs Airport passengers with a new summer travel option.
Posted at 5:09 PM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 19:09:04-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Sun Country Airlines is the newest airline to provide Colorado Springs Airport passengers with a new summer travel option.

The Minneapolis-based airline, which brands itself as a low-cost airline will offer nonstop service between Colorado Springs and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The first departure is set for today at 6:20 p.m. in a Boeing 737 plane with 183 seats en route to the Twin Cities and it will run through Nov. 26.

The flight is the latest in a list of new or renewed nonstop routes taking flight from Colorado Spring Airport:

  • Avelo Airlines now has flights to Hollywood Burbank Airport
  • Delta opened new flights to Minneapolis/St. Paul
  • Delta Air revamped flights to Atlanta
  • Southwest Airlines will fly nonstop to Long Beach starting July 11

Learn more here.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing