Sun Country Airlines opens new direct route to Minneapolis-St. Paul at Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Sun Country Airlines is the newest airline to provide Colorado Springs Airport passengers with a new summer travel option.
The Minneapolis-based airline, which brands itself as a low-cost airline will offer nonstop service between Colorado Springs and Minneapolis-St. Paul.
The first departure is set for today at 6:20 p.m. in a Boeing 737 plane with 183 seats en route to the Twin Cities and it will run through Nov. 26.
The flight is the latest in a list of new or renewed nonstop routes taking flight from Colorado Spring Airport:
- Avelo Airlines now has flights to Hollywood Burbank Airport
- Delta opened new flights to Minneapolis/St. Paul
- Delta Air revamped flights to Atlanta
- Southwest Airlines will fly nonstop to Long Beach starting July 11
