Nonstop flights from Colorado Springs to Los Angeles return in May

COLORADO SPRINGS — Avelo Airlines announced today that it will bring back nonstop flights from Colorado Springs (COS) to Los Angeles (BUR) starting in May.

Starting Thursday, May 23, Avelo will run the route on Thursdays and Sundays using a Boeing Next Generation 737.

Introductory prices for one-way trips will start at $90 and can be purchased on the Avelo Airlines website. Customers can take advantage of this special deal through Sunday, September 1.

The announcement comes as the Colorado Springs Airport has continued a push for expansion and travel through the airport.

In January, the airport announced a record number of travelers made their way through the area in 2023.

Avelo Airlines Head of Commercial, Trevor Yealy, had the following to say on this partnership, "“Avelo is excited to resume flights between Colorado Springs and Southern California. Avelo makes visiting Southern California’s beaches, entertainment, dining, and shopping of sunny Southern California, easier, more affordable, and more convenient than ever."

Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for the Colorado Springs Airport said, "We are excited to kick off the summer travel season with the return of Avelo Airlines’ nonstop seasonal service to Los Angeles/Hollywood-Burbank. This route will provide Colorado Springs travelers easy and convenient access to sunny beaches and the greater Los Angeles area from COS."

