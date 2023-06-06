New direct flight from the Colorado Springs Airport to a major southern city

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A new direct flight is now available for air travelers from Southern Colorado to a major airport in the southeastern United States.

Monday, Delta Airlines revamped its nonstop flight to Atlanta, Georgia.

The hope of the Colorado Springs Airport is that this new nonstop flight acts as a new way for air travelers in Southern Colorado to access more options outside of Denver International Airport.

"This flight is not just about flying to Atlanta," said Joe Nevill, Air Service Development Manager of the Colorado Springs Airport. "It's about flying to all the destinations beyond Atlanta and really gives Colorado Springs travelers a way to get to those destinations."

A report from the International Air Transport Association estimates that net industry profits are expected to reach $9.8 billion in 2023.

This is more than double the group's previous forecast of $4.7 billion in December of 2022.

This comes as air travel is expected to hit record numbers this summer as airlines are predicted to bounce back from pandemic lows.

The group estimates 4.35 billion people will travel in 2023, which would still be lower, but closing in on the 2019 pre-pandemic numbers of 4.54 billion who flew in 2019.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.