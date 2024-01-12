National Western Stock Show organizers prep for frigid temps as we head into second weekend of the event

DENVER — National Western Stock Show organizers are making sure they're ready for the frigid temperatures coming toward Denver as we head into the second weekend of show.

While all events will be inside of warm buildings, organizers said they are making sure livestock exhibitors have what they need.

They say livestock live outside year-round and are well-equipped to tolerate the low temperatures, even below zero degrees. Organizers added animals at the National Western Stock Show can also handle the ice and snow we will likely be experiencing and seeing.

Impact of cold weather on National Western Stock Show

However, the National Western Stock Show Department will have extra bedding and feed available if any exhibitors want to add that to their animals' pens or stalls.

The same applies to horses stalled outside. Organizers said the horses grow a heavy, insulated coat in the winter but will also have extra bedding and blankets if needed.

When it comes to guests, organizers wanted to remind people that complimentary shuttles can take guests from Coors Field right to the front doors of the stock show. Those shuttles run every 30 minutes and organizers are working on keeping wait times to get into the grounds as minimal as possible.