Veronica Acosta joined Denver7 in January 2021 as a reporter. She was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona and earned her bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications.

Veronica began her journalism career in Bakersfield, California, where she spent time learning all about agriculture. In 2018, she headed back to her home state where she began reporting for the local ABC affiliate in Tucson, Arizona.

While in Tucson, Veronica spent time reporting on border-related issues and the Hispanic community.

In 2020, Veronica took in a medical foster Pomeranian puppy, named Brownie, from a Tucson shelter. After a couple of surgeries and medication he is healthier and happier than ever.

When she's not working, Veronica loves going on runs and indulging in authentic Mexican food. If you have a story idea, send it to veronica.acosta@denver7.com.