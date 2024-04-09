Mutual aid important to response during multiple fires in Pueblo

Two fires starting within hours in Pueblo pushed firefighters and other emergency responders.

The fires grew quickly during very windy conditions on Friday and kept firefighters busy through the weekend and into Monday.

The Vision Hills Fire started in brush and grass that threatened homes on the Pueblo City and Pueblo County border.

“Smoke, a lot of dark smoke, which was concerning,” said Henry Borrego who lives in one of the pre-evacuation areas on the county side of the border.

A massive fire in a warehouse at the Evraz steel mill started a couple hours later.

“We were coming on the way home. And we actually seen the big cloud of smoke,” said Benito Cordova.

He lives in a neighborhood that was put on pre-evacuation and then later a shelter in place warning for protection from the dark smoke.

“We seen the cops…they were right here, just right down the street,” said Cordova.

He felt like emergency workers posted in the neighborhood would let his family know if they needed to evacuate.

The location of the fires prompted activation of mutual aid agreements between fire agencies.

Evraz has an on-site fire team that got an assist from Pueblo Fire Department.

The Vision Hills Fire started right on the border of Pueblo City and Pueblo County.

Numerous fire agencies responding to the fire proved extra important to homeowners

“We've always been told where you know, we're unincorporated here. So, fire protection isn't as readily available out here,” said Borrego, “So they did a fantastic job. I mean we're all thankful.”

It was Pueblo City Fire that showed up first to protect homes in the county.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.