Mt. Carmel is hosting an event that will allow veterans to dabble into the world of voice-over acting

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is introducing the opportunity to help veterans feel their voices be heard quite literally.

Mt. Carmel is hosting an employment event that will double as a casting call for those who want to learn the ways of being a voice-over artist.

The event will occur on Feb. 28. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

During the event, Mt. Carmel will be providing information to veterans and their families about potential opportunities for voice-over talent, training available to help jump start a career, and many other opportunities.

The event was orchestrated with help from the Warrior Voices and Voice Acting Academy, a nonprofit dedicated to educating, equipping, and empowering veterans to learn more about voice-over acting.

“We believe in providing a variety of opportunities for veterans,” said Bob McLaughlin, executive director of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. “And thanks to our partners, this is an opportunity to learn more about potential careers.”

The academy, founded by Rob Reese, includes a five-week long program, and helps veterans with post traumatic stress disorder.

To register for the event, email classes@warriorvoices.org.

