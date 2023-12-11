Motorized Menorah parade in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A fleet of decked out cars illuminated the streets of Southern Colorado Sunday to continue local Hanukkah celebrations.

Members of the Center for Jewish Life in Colorado Springs hosted a motorcade, each car adorned with a shiny Menorah.

The parade started at 3:00 Sunday afternoon. The group traveled to the north end of the city making a stop at Shops at Briargate to hold candle-lighting ceremony.

