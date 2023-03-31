Watch Now
Motorcyclist identified from fatal single motorcycle crash Thursday evening

Posted at 9:20 PM, Mar 30, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a single motorcycle crash on Stetson Hills Blvd. Officials identified him as 62-year-old William Boos of Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Boos died at the scene of the crash.

This is the 15th fatal crash this year in Colorado Springs.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but speed and alcohol are not being considered as factors of the crash.
