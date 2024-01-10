Local nonprofit receiving national attention for helping low income students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The local nonprofit Peak Education, which helps get low income students through college, is getting a $200,000 grant from Chick-fil-A.

The grant is part of a Chick-fil-A awards program that recognizes both generosity and community service. Peak Education was picked as a national finalist in the Caring for People category.

The CEO of the nonprofit, Carlos Jimenez, says that the the national recognition reaffirms their hard work to help students in advancing their education.

"The biggest thing that it does is allow us to continue our promise of walking with students over ten years over their time of middle school and high school," said Jimenez.

The grant will go towards the following programs that Peak Education offers:



in-school programming

peer mentoring

college and career counseling

To learn more about the nonprofit, visit Peak Education's Website.

