Live blog: Northbound I-25 reopens, other highways reopening following snow

Monday

9:25 a.m. - Denver International Airport to remain closed until 2 p.m.

All runways will remain closed until 2 p.m. today - no flights will arrive or depart before that time while crews continue to treat the airfield for ice and snow. If you’re scheduled to fly into or out of DEN today, check your flight status with your airline pic.twitter.com/I5z4Kt9jii — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) March 15, 2021

8:31 a.m. - Northbound I-25 to Castle Rock reopens

According to a Colorado State Patrol representative confirmed that crews have started reopening northbound I-25 from Briargate to Castle Rock.

8:16 a.m. - Highway 83 reopens, safety closure extended on NB I-25

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, southbound I-25 from Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock to Monument is open again. Highway 83 in both directions is open again.

Northbound I-25 from Briargate Parkway to Castle Rock remains closed due to adverse conditions, according to CDOT.

7:45 a.m. - Cars lining the highway near Interquest

Now that the sun is coming up you can see long lines of vehicles lined up on I-25 and along Interquest Pkwy. The interstate is still closed NB from here to Castle Rock. No official estimate for reopening. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/ESBLiolOdB — PhotoJuice News5 (@PhotoJuiceNews5) March 15, 2021

5:25 a.m. - Safety closure placed on NB I-25

A safety closure is in place on northbound I-25 from Monument to Castle Rock, according to CDOT. All lanes are blocked due to "adverse conditions."

Here's a list of all the interstate and highway closures, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation:

I-25 both directions from Wellington - Colorado State Line

I-25 SB from Ridgegate Pkwy. - Monument

I-70 both directions Airpark Rd. - Burlington

I-70 WB in DeBeque Canyon due to rolled semi/hazmat clean up

I-76 EB from Lochbuie - Wiggins

I-76 WB from Sterling - Lochbuie

US-6 both directions Loveland Pass

US-24 both directions from Colorado Springs to Limon

US 40 both directions East of Limon/MM 386 - JCT of US-287 (E of Kit Carson)

US-85 both directions from Nunn to Colorado/Wyoming State Line

US-287 both directions from Teds Place to the Colorado /Wyoming State Line

US 385 both directions Julesburg - Nebraska State Line

CO-11 both directions Julesburg - Nebraska State Line

CO-14 both directions from Ault - Sterling

CO-14 both directions from Cameron Pass - Ted's Place (Avalanche)

CO-52 both directions Ft. Morgan - Raymer

CO-71 both directions from Brush to the Nebraska Border

CO 83 both directions Franktown - El Paso County Line

CO-86 both directions from Elizabeth to I-70

CO-94 both directions from Colorado Springs to Punkin Center

CO-105 both directions from County Line Rd. - Sedalia

CO-138 both directions Julesburg - Nebraska State Line

CO-392 both directions from I-25 to US 287

CO-402 both directions from St. Louis Ave. - I-25

Full closures map: cotrip.org

Sunday

9:18 p.m. - Mako COVID-19 community-based testing sites

All Mako COVID-19 community-based testing sites will open at noon on Monday. These include the Fountain, Northern Colorado Springs and Citadel Mall locations. The Falcon/Peyton testing site will be open as scheduled Tuesday, March 16.

9:00 p.m. - Waste Management services rescheduled

All customers residential trash service for Monday has been rescheduled in All of Colorado Springs and surrounding area. Service plans to resume on Tuesday.

7:04 p.m. - Colorado Springs diverting snow plows

Colorado Springs snow crews have diverted a dozen of their 40 plows out today to the north part of town. These operations are just focusing on primary roads, as the drifting snow continues to blow over previously plowed roads.

5:00 p.m. - When will the snow end?

In some areas the snow is done, but in others, the storm rages on! This graphic should give you an idea as to when the storm will end for Southern Colorado. #cowx pic.twitter.com/dxr8UE3EXn — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) March 14, 2021

4:05 p.m. - Elbert County State of Emergency

All County Roads in Elbert County are closed, and the county has declared a State of Emergency due to the weather conditions. Officials said to stay home. Roads are being monitored consistently and will be reopened when travel is safe. Abandoned vehicles that delay snow clearance and rescue operations maybe towed or otherwise moved to allow emergency crews to ensure the safety of our citizens.

3:04 p.m. - Monument Hill conditions

News5's Spencer Humphrey is reporting live on Monument Hill this afternoon, showing you the latest conditions.

BLIZZARD UPDATE: Conditions remain very poor on Monument hill. I-25, and all alternate routes including Hwy 115 and Hwy 83 are closed—and for good reason. Conditions are VERY POOR. Please stay inside.@KOAA pic.twitter.com/TvU5nLmsNO — Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) March 14, 2021

3:00 p.m. - Teller County conditions

Per the Office of Emergency Management: Blizzard and Whiteout Conditions throughout Teller County. Officials said to stay off the roads, if possible.

1:46 p.m. - Shoveling safety tips

As snow continues to fall, many of you may be trying to keep up with it and clear your driveways. The best way to prevent slips and falls is by wearing appropriate footwear, whether it be snow boots or traction devices. Protect yourself by limiting the stress you put on your body. Be aware of your surroundings and go slow, and try not move too quickly. For more tips, click here.

1:27 p.m. - Two of three shelters deactivated in El Paso County

El Paso County officials announced that the Red Cross closed two of its three warming shelters because "no clients have used the shelters since opening on Saturday, March 13." The shelter at the Patriot Learning Center in Falcon near Woodmen Road and Highway 24 remains open.

12:40 p.m. - Blizzard warning in effect through midnight

A blizzard warning has been issued in Colorado from Monument north to Wyoming. According to the NWS Boulder, this area can see an additional 2 to 6 inches of snow with gusts up to 45 mph.

KOAA Blizzard warning in effect for northern El Paso County north to Wyoming state line Sunday, March 14.

12:34 p.m. - Highway 105 now closed

CO 105 NB/SB: Safety closure between Wolfenberger Rd and CO 67. Mile Marker 9.2 - 31.6, Monument to Saedalia, All lanes closed due to adverse weather. No alternate route advised. https://t.co/GTpwW9EfEp — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 14, 2021

12:27 p.m. - Denver International Airport runways closed

Denver International Airport closed its runways as of 11:51 a.m. due to blowing snow and poor visibility. The airport said these closures have minimal impact because many flights have been canceled already due to the snow. Airlines have ceased operations for the rest of the day.

KOAA Semi trucks pull over due to travel closures on I-25 in both directions between Colorado Springs and Plum Creek Parkway.

11:57 a.m. - Road closures north of Colorado Springs

Due to deteriorating conditions, Interstate 25 is closed in both directions from Briargate Parkway in Colorado Springs to Lincoln South just south of Denver.

Highway 83 between the El Paso County line and Franktown is also closed in both directions.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reports Highway 105 is closed in all of Douglas County. That's Palmer Lake to Sedalia.

10:13 a.m. - Semi-trucks blocking NB I-25 exit ramp

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the northbound I-25 Exit 158 ramp to Baptist is blocked due to semi-trucks being stuck.

9:40 a.m. - Here are the snow totals so far

Highest snow totals so far in southern Colorado. #COwx pic.twitter.com/BIHu1CeEd5 — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) March 14, 2021

9:23 a.m. - CDOT sends out snow blower on Monument Hill

CDOT has pulled out the snow blower on Monument Hill! They are doing a good job of keeping the roads clear thanks to everyone staying home so they have room to work. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/HpxCIKOdaE — PhotoJuice News5 (@PhotoJuiceNews5) March 14, 2021

8:20 a.m. - Monument Hill conditions

News5's Mayo Davison is reporting live on Monument Hill this morning, showing you the latest conditions on News5 Today.

WEATHER ALERT: Right now, I'm on Monument Hill tracking the latest on road conditions. Lots of blowing snow and reduced visibility. Avoid travel, and stay home! #cowx pic.twitter.com/zuKEAItCxR — Mayo Davison (@KOAAMayoDavison) March 14, 2021

7:43 a.m. - Passenger vehicle traction law

CDOT tweeted that a passenger vehicle traction law is in effect between Exit 193 - Lincoln Avenue and Exit 163 - County Line Road. MM 193 - 163 on southbound I-25 this morning.

7:35 a.m. - Woodland Park update

Good morning Alex! 8.7” so far on the snowboard and around 11” on the ground. Almost time to go outside and play! 🛷🛷❄️☃️ pic.twitter.com/REyJDIyUuj — Carl (@hiracing) March 14, 2021

7:23 a.m. - Peterson-Schriever Garrison closure

The garrison commander has directed base closure for Schriever AFB to all personnel effective immediately. For Schriever AFB, personnel do not report to work March 14, 2021 and mission essential personnel are to remain on duty until relieved.

The garrison commander has directed a mission-essential only posture at Peterson AFB and Cheyenne Mountain AFS effective immediately. For Peterson AFB and Cheyenne Mountain AFS, non-mission essential personnel do not report to work March 14, 2021. The Commissary and BX will remain closed.

6:10 a.m. - Multiple traffic alerts this morning

There are multiple traffic impacts this morning as more snow fell overnight.



Per CDOT, Hwy 24 closed both directions between Constitution Ave in Colorado Springs and Limon for weather conditions

Per CDOT, Hwy 94 closed both directions from Space Village in Colorado Springs to Hwy 71 in Punkin Center for adverse road/weather conditions

A two car crash has closed but directions of Academy Blvd. between Village Rd. South and North Carefree Circle. Avoid the area while CSPD investigates. Roads are slick, stay home if you can. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/FjfPetlkhj — PhotoJuice News5 (@PhotoJuiceNews5) March 14, 2021

