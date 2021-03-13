How to save your back and your wallet if you shovel snow

COLORADO SPRINGS — When the weather turns icy and cold, emergency rooms can fill up quickly due to cold weather injuries.

In fact, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 137,000 people in the United States are treated at medical facilities every year for snow shoveling injuries,

The best way to prevent slips and falls is wearing appropriate footwear, whether it be snow boots or traction devices. Protect yourself by limiting the stress you put on your body. Be aware of your surroundings and go slow, and try not move too quickly.

"Start off shoveling slowly, make sure you're shoveling small amounts, and take as many breaks as you can," said Andrea Hedblow, an Urgent Care Physician Assistant. "Certainly stop if you develop any symptoms that can be heart-related such as chest pain, shortness of breath, and pain radiating to your arms or jaw."

Anyone outside for an extended period also needs to be alert for signs of frostbite and hypothermia. According to the CDC, frostbite occurs when the skin and underlying tissue freeze. The first sign of frostbites are; numbness, tingling, decreased sensation, changes in skin color.

National Safety Council recommends the following tips to shovel safely: